Yamamoto collected a goal and an assist in Seattle's 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Monday.

It was Yamamoto's first multi-point game of the campaign and brought him up to two goals and two assists through 10 appearances. The 25-year-old entered Monday's outing averaging just 11:15 of ice time this year and logged 11:36 versus the Lightning. On the plus side, Yamamoto does have a regular role on the second power-play unit, which has led to him contributing two points with the man advantage in 2023-24. That will help him to make an occasional impact offensively throughout the campaign, but Yamamoto will probably need to secure a top-six role before he'll have a chance to be a regular contributor.