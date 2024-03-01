Yamamoto notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Penguins.

Yamamoto was a regular in the lineup early in the year, but this was just his ninth appearance in the last 20 games. He'd gone without a point in the previous eight contests in that span before snapping the slump when he set up an Alexander Wennberg tally in the third period. Yamamoto has 13 points, 47 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 48 outings this season. There's room for him in the lineup while Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed) is out, but Yamamoto has had to compete with Tye Kartye for a fourth-line spot when the Kraken are fully healthy.