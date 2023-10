Yamamoto scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Yamamoto roofed a shot at 15:09 of the first period to open the scoring, but that was all the Kraken could muster against Alexandar Georgiev. The goal was Yamamoto's first with Seattle since he signed in the offseason. He's added three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-3 rating over four contests while skating on the fourth line and second power-play unit.