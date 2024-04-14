Yamamoto scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

Yamamoto had been scratched for the previous eight games, but with the Kraken sending down some key AHL players that were getting a taste of the NHL, he was back in the lineup. He broke up Jake Oettinger's shutout bid with 5:49 left in the third period. Yamamoto has underwhelmed with the Kraken, posting eight goals, 16 points, 59 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 57 appearances.