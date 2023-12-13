Yamamoto tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.
Yamamoto opened the scoring early in the second period, gathering a stretch pass from Will Borgen before beating Sergei Bobrovsky on a breakaway, before adding an assist on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's tally in the third. The two-point effort snaps an 11-game scoring drought for Yamamoto. The 25-year-old winger now has four goals and eight points through 30 games this season. Yamamoto won't offer consistent scoring upside in a bottom-six role, though he has averaged 2:40 minutes on the power play.
