Kuhlman notched an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.
Kuhlman set up Yanni Gourde on the opening tally at 6:17 of the first period. While he's gone nine games without a goal, Kuhlman has picked up four assists in that span while seeing middle-six usage. The 26-year-old has 10 points, 67 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-2 rating in 43 outings between the Kraken and the Bruins this season.
