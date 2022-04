Kuhlman produced an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Kuhlman had the secondary helper on a Will Borgen goal in the first period. With four points in his last six outings, Kuhlman has looked solid in a middle-six role on Yanni Gourde's line at even strength. For the season, Kuhlman has a career-high seven points with 52 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-3 rating in 36 games between the Kraken and the Bruins.