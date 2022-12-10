Kuhlman registered an assist in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Kuhlman sat out Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens with Shane Wright in the lineup. Wright's now off to World Juniors camp, allowing Kuhlman to get back in on the fourth line, though he saw just 4:06 of ice time Friday. The assist was his third point in 14 contests this season, and he's added 13 shots on net, a plus-3 rating and eight hits. He's a defensive forward when he plays, so Kuhlman is a non-factor in most fantasy formats.