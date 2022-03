Kuhlman logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-1 win over the Kings.

The assist was Kuhlman's first point in four games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old has played with Yanni Gourde and Ryan Donato in recent contests, though it hasn't led to an uptick in offense for the trio of forwards. Kuhlman has three points, 35 shots on net, 58 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 28 appearances between the Kraken and the Bruins this season.