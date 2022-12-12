Kuhlman was placed on waivers Monday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.
Kuhlman has one goal, two assists, 13 shots on net and eight hits in 14 games this season. The Kraken claimed Eeli Tolvanen off waivers from Nashville on Monday in a corresponding move. Kuhlman will likely head to AHL Coachella Valley if he clears.
