Kuhlman scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Jaden Schwartz lofted a clearance into the neutral zone, and Kuhlman was able to beat Kurtis MacDermid to the puck. Kuhlman then got around the Avalanche defenseman and tucked in the game-winning tally, his first goal and point of the year. The 27-year-old has added eight shots on net, four hits and a plus-2 rating, but he's unlikely to see more than a third-line role, and he could even be a healthy scratch on occasion.