Kuhlman collected an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Wild.

Kuhlman is a relative unknown in fantasy circles. He'd been a part-time player with the Bruins from 2018-21 and is now fighting for a stable role with the expansion club, though he's putting up points at a decent rate. Kuhlman has two goals and five assists through 20 games for Seattle with that entire total taking place at even strength.