Kuhlman notched an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Kuhlman helped out on a Jared McCann goal 5:46 into the game. This was Kuhlman's second point in as many contests after he was kept off the scoresheet in his first four outings of the year. The 27-year-old has a goal, an assist, nine shots on net and a plus-3 rating in six games while mainly playing in a bottom-six role.