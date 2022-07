Kuhlman signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with Seattle on Monday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Kuhlman was snagged off waivers from Boston last season and scored eight points while averaging 13:10 of ice time in 25 games with the Kraken. All eight of those points came in the final 17 games of the season in which he averaged 14:36 of ice time in a slightly bigger role. As it stands, the 26-year-old will likely skate in a middle-six role to begin the 2022-23 campaign.