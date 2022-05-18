Kuhlman notched 10 points in 44 contests between the Bruins and the Kraken in 2021-22.

Kuhlman couldn't hold a spot in the Bruins' lineup, but the Kraken provided him with a change of scenery by claiming him on waivers in March. Eight of his 10 points came in 25 games with the Kraken -- that projects for roughly a 32-point pace in a full campaign. The 26-year-old probably has a good chance to get resigned by the Kraken as a restricted free agent, given that he saw as much as second-line usage towards the end of the campaign. He's more of a physical force than a scorer, but he'd likely be a solid fit in a third-line role in 2022-23.