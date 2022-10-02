site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kraken's Kole Lind: Among roster cuts
RotoWire Staff
Lind was placed on waivers by Seattle on Sunday.
The Kraken intend to assign Lind to the minors to start the 2022-23 season. In 23 NHL games last season, he posted eight points and 18 hits.
