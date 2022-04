Lind managed an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Lind picked up the secondary helper on a goal by linemate Victor Rask. This ended Lind's four-game point drought, but the 23-year-old winger remains an inconsistent scorer in a third-line role. He's at six points, 22 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-1 rating in 17 outings this season.