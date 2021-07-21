Lind will be selected by Seattle from Vancouver in the Expansion Draft on Wednesday, Province Sports reports.

Lind is likely one of the more surprising selections by the Kraken considering he has just seven games of NHL experience, though with 30 players being taken and just 23 roster spots, the team will need to bring in some depth players. Still, the 22-year-old winger racked up 44 points in 61 games with AHL Utica back in 2019-20 and certainly has plenty of offensive pedigree. At this point, it seems likely Lind will spend some time in the minors next year which limits him to a low-end fantasy option outside of dynasty/keeper formats.