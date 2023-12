Lind was assigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Lind was credited with two hits in 5:59 of ice time during his NHL season debut Wednesday against the Kings. He has five goals and 21 points in 23 AHL outings this season. Lind's return to the minors could bode well for the availability of Jared McCann (lower body) ahead of Saturday's matchup against Anaheim.