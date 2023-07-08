Lind signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kraken on Saturday.

Lind didn't get into an NHL game in 2022-23, but he took a major step forward with 30 goals and 32 assists over 72 regular-season contests with AHL Coachella Valley. He also posted 31 points in 26 playoff games as the Firebirds made it to the Calder Cup Finals. The winger could contend for a bottom-six spot with the Kraken after Daniel Sprong and Morgan Geekie both went unqualified and signed elsewhere at the start of free agency.