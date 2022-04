Lind notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Lind has picked up a goal and an assists in his last three appearances. The 23-year-old winger helped out on a Yanni Gourde tally in the first period Saturday, but that was where the Kraken's offense ended. Lind has eight points, 30 shots, 17 hits and a minus-1 rating in 21 contests this season, showing some promise for him to be a full-time NHLer in 2022-23.