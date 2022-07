Lind penned a one-year, two-way contract with Seattle on Thursday.

Lind played in 23 games for the Kraken last year in which he recorded two goals on 31 shots, six assists and 18 hits while averaging 11:50 of ice time. Given the nature of his two-way deal, Lind should probably be expected to bounce between levels next year, limiting him to mid-range fantasy value, at best.