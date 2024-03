Roed signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kraken on Wednesday.

Roed racked up 61 points over 74 contests for Bemidji State University over the last two seasons. It's unclear if the forward will get an immediate look with the Kraken or start out with AHL Coachella Valley, but it's safe to assume it'll be a while before he's a regular contributor for the big club.