Roed (upper body) posted an assist in AHL Coachella Valley's 4-3 overtime win over San Diego on Thursday.

Roed was expected to miss two months, which was announced at the start of the Kraken's training camp in mid-September. Instead, his absence was a little over six weeks. The 23-year-old winger set up a Logan Morrison goal in the first period of the Firebirds' win. Roed put up 26 points in 56 regular-season outings with Coachella Valley last year, so he'll need to make a significant improvement on offense to be in contention for a call-up to the Kraken this year.