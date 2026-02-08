Morrison scored twice and added two assists in AHL Coachella Valley's 4-3 overtime win over Henderson on Saturday.

Morrison put himself back over the point-per-game mark and set a career high in points with this effort. The 23-year-old is up to 23 goals, 46 points, 107 shots on net and a plus-19 rating over 45 appearances this season. He's earned at least 40 points in each of his first three AHL campaigns, but he's set to take his game to a much higher level in 2025-26.