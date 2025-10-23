Morrison scored twice on four shots and added an assist in AHL Coachella Valley's 6-3 win over San Jose on Wednesday.

Morrison now has two goals and two assists through four contests this season. The Firebirds are off to a slow start, but getting the 23-year-old Morrison on track should help their offense. He's topped 40 points in each of his first two regular seasons in the AHL, and he also has four games of NHL experience under his belt from the 2023-24 campaign.