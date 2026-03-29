Morrison has been reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley by the Kraken, the team announced Sunday.

Morrison was recalled just to serve as depth as he was a healthy scratch the last two games. The 23-year-old hasn't played an NHL game since the 2023-24 season. In the AHL, he has been having a great season, registering 56 points (27 goals, 29 assists) in 61 games.