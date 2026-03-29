Kraken's Logan Morrison: Sent back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morrison has been reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley by the Kraken, the team announced Sunday.
Morrison was recalled just to serve as depth as he was a healthy scratch the last two games. The 23-year-old hasn't played an NHL game since the 2023-24 season. In the AHL, he has been having a great season, registering 56 points (27 goals, 29 assists) in 61 games.
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