Morrison scored two goals in AHL Coachella Valley's 3-0 win over Abbotsford on Sunday.

Morrison is rolling in January with six goals and four assists over eight games. The 23-year-old forward is up to 20 goals and 36 points in 37 outings this season. That puts him fourth in the AHL in goals and 10th in points. Morrison hasn't gotten a call-up to the Kraken yet this season, but he should be in consideration if the big club needs a forward.