Dragicevic agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Seattle on Thursday.

Dragicevic saw a slight decline in productivity this season with just 50 points in 66 games for WHL Tri-City, a drop from the 75 points in 68 games he put up the year prior. Still, the 2023 second-round pick has certainly earned this three-year deal with his play at the junior level. At this point, the 18-year-old blueliner will likely spend another year or two developing his game before making the jump to the NHL.