Dragicevic was selected 57th overall by the Kraken in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

That will put an end to Dragicevic's surprising draft tumble. The fourth-overall pick by Tri-City in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, Dragicevic is fresh off a season in which he posted 75 points in 68 games, placing him fourth amongst WHL defenders in scoring. Dragicevic's hockey IQ is terrific. He reads plays exceptionally well, particularly offensively. Dragicevic's play in his own zone is a work in progress and it would appear highly unlikely he will ever be able to log consistent, tough defensive minutes at the NHL level, but he can absolutely quarterback and power play and should be an asset for Seattle down the road if their coaching staff deploys him correctly.