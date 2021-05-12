Henman agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Seattle on Wednesday becoming the first player to sign with the club.

Henman -- who was selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft -- racked up 16 goals and 27 helpers in 32 games for QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand this season. The 21-year-old center will be hoping to avoid the fate of Vegas' first signee Reid Duke, who has yet to make his NHL debut despite signing his inaugural deal back in March of 2017. With Henman no longer junior eligible, he figures to make the jump to the AHL next season, though where he plays remains up in the air as the Kraken's affiliate Palm Springs won't debut until 2022-23.