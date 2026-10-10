Samoskevich tallied a goal and placed two shots on net in Friday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

After securing his first two goals with the Kraken in Sunday's clash, Samoskevich got back to his scoring ways Friday with the team's third goal of the night. The 23-year-old winger is on track to post another double-digit goal season in his first year with Seattle. He's going to be given every opportunity to replicate his past production and beyond, as the Kraken bestowed their faith upon him with a three-year, $11.55 million contract in the offseason. Samoskevich is currently skating on Seattle's top line, which elevates his ceiling in fantasy long-term. He's a solid waiver-wire pickup in deep leagues with 20-plus goal upside.