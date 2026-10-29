Samoskevich registered two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Samoskevich has been steady lately, earning two goals and two assists over his last four games. The 23-year-old forward is seeing middle-six minutes with the Kraken, including a steady power-play role. He's up to five goals, three helpers, 19 shots on net, 10 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 12 appearances. Samoskevich will likely get a chance to help fill the void created by the long-term absence of Jared McCann (lower body).