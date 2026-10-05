Samoskevich scored two goals on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Samoskevich earned his first career multi-goal game with this effort. While he was still listed on the fourth line, he saw 18:49 of ice time Sunday, leading all Seattle forwards while frequently seeing usage with Matty Beniers and Jared McCann. Samoskevich could officially move to the top six soon based on that usage, which gives him some added fantasy appeal if he builds on this outing. He's also logged four hits over two contests after recovering from an upper-body injury.