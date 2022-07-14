Hellberg signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Kraken on Wednesday.
Hellberg will give the Kraken some goaltending depth. He played one game with the Red Wings last season after playing much of the year with HC Sochi in the KHL, where he had a 2.42 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 37 games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Magnus Hellberg: Victorious in season finale•
-
Red Wings' Magnus Hellberg: Guarding cage Friday•
-
Red Wings' Magnus Hellberg: Not starting after all•
-
Red Wings' Magnus Hellberg: Making season debut Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Magnus Hellberg: Returns to NHL•
-
Magnus Hellberg: Will play in China next season•