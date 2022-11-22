Hellberg was placed on waivers Wednesday, reports NHL Insider Chris Johnston.

Hellberg, who is 3-0-0 with a 2.60 GAA and an .891 save percentage at the NHL level, has earned a win for three different organizations since 2016-17, the Rangers, Red Wings and Senators. While the 31-year-old netminder has yet to appear in a game for the Kraken, the veteran could provide organizational depth if he clears waivers.