Hellberg was claimed off waivers by Seattle from Ottawa on Thursday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

Ottawa claimed Hellberg from Seattle on Oct. 3, so he's returning to his original team. He stopped 29 of 31 shots in Ottawa's 4-2 win against Dallas on Oct. 24. That was his only game with the Senators. Because the Kraken are Hellberg's original team and they're reclaiming him on waivers, they now have the option to send him to the minors if they wish to do so.