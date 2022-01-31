Giordano notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Giordano set up Yanni Gourde's third-period equalizer, though the Rangers retook the lead 34 seconds later. In his last eight outings, Giordano has collected six assists, including three on the power play. The 38-year-old blueliner is up to 17 points (seven on the power play), 76 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating in 38 contests overall. He'll continue to play a big role, but fantasy managers will likely need him to pile up points and blocks to offset his lackluster numbers in other areas.