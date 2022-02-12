Giordano posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Giordano had the secondary helper on Jordan Eberle's tally in the third period, which was the game-winner. In his last 12 games, Giordano has eight assists, 29 shots on net and 28 blocked shots, providing steady play at both ends of the ice. The 38-year-old is up to 19 points, 88 shots on net, 78 blocks, 33 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 42 appearances.