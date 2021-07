Giordano is set to be selected by Seattle in Wednesday night's expansion draft, TSN's Salim Nadim Valji reports.

Giordano will turn 38 years old in October, but the long-time Flames captain will provide the Kraken with invaluable leadership, and he still has some gas left in the tank, as evidenced by the nine goals, 26 points, 142 shots and 110 hits he put up through 56 games last campaign. Giordano will likely see top-pairing minutes with Seattle in 2021-22.