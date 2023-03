Jones turned aside six of seven shots in relief of Philipp Grubauer in Seattle's 5-1 loss to Minnesota on Monday.

Jones surrendered 14 goals on 82 shots over his previous four outings, so compared to that, he did alright versus the Wild. Seattle was already down 4-0 when Jones entered the game early in the third period, and he consequently wasn't charged with the loss. The 33-year-old is 24-12-3 with a 3.07 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 44 contests this season.