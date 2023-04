Jones (hand) took part in Saturday's practice, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports.

It appears as though Jones will be available for Game 1 against Colorado on Tuesday. This doesn't come as much of a surprise after the Kraken returned netminder Joey Daccord to AHL Coachella Valley on Friday. Jones posted a 27-13-3 record during the 2022-23 campaign with a 2.99 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 48 appearances.