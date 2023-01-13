Jones stopped 27 shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over Boston.

Jones was superb Thursday, earning a second consecutive shutout, this time against the highest-scoring team in the NHL. The 33-year-old netminder has won his last six starts with a .946 save percentage in that span. Jones is now 20-5-3 with an. 897 save percentage. He's become a top goaltending option this season, backstopping a strong Kraken team.