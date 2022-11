Jones made 22 saves in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

It was the veteran goalie's first shutout since April 2021, and the 33rd of his career. Jones is holding up well so far as the Kraken's starter with both Philipp Grubauer (lower body) and Chris Driedger (knee) on IR, and he has a 4-2-1 record with a 2.44 GAA and .897 save percentage while starting six of Seattle's last eight games.