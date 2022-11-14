Jones allowed three goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

The Kraken held a 2-1 lead late into the third period, but it wouldn't last. Jones gave up a power-play goal to Blake Wheeler with less than six seconds left in regulation, and Mark Scheifele scored 54 seconds into overtime to finish off the Jets' comeback. The Kraken had too many penalties Sunday, making Jones' job a bit harder as he slipped to 7-4-2 with a 2.38 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 13 appearances. He'll have some time to regroup after the tough defeat, as the Kraken's next game is Thursday versus the Rangers.