Jones surrendered five goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Jones only lasted two periods against Vegas, a team that has often had his number over the years. Philipp Grubauer stopped all six shots he faced in the third to prevent the game from getting any worse. Jones was sharp in a win over the Kings on Thursday, but he'll need to string together a few good starts to have a chance of unseating Grubauer from the starting role. The Kraken's three-game homestand continues Monday versus the Hurricanes.