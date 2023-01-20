Jones allowed three goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Jones couldn't quite protect a one-goal lead late in the third period. He then made a save in overtime, and the Kraken took control, winning on an Andre Burakovsky goal 1:10 into the extra session. Jones has won eight of his nine games in January as he continues to impress in a starting role for the Kraken. He's at 22-6-3 with a 2.84 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 33 outings overall. The Kraken are set for another tough test Saturday when they host the Avalanche.