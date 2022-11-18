Jones stopped 28 of 30 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Both of the Rangers' goals came on the power play. Jones was otherwise solid once again, earning his fourth win in his last six outings. The 32-year-old is up to 8-4-2 with a 2.34 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. Philipp Grubauer (lower body) is getting close to a return, but Jones has played well enough to at least force a timeshare if he can't keep the starting job outright. The Kraken host the Kings on Saturday night.