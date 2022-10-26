Jones allowed a goal on 16 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

It looked like the Sabres didn't have their legs under them for the last game of their road trip, and they didn't test Jones much. Dylan Cozens' tally in the second period was the only one Jones allowed to earn his third win in six appearances this season. The 32-year-old is 3-2-1 with 16 goals allowed on 123 shots. The Kraken's defensive structure has prevented him from being too busy, but he's allowed four-plus goals in each of his losses. Jones will likely start again Thursday versus the Canucks as Philipp Grubauer (lower body) went on injured reserve Tuesday.