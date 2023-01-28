Jones allowed four goals on 37 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Flames. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Jones took just his second loss in 11 games in January, though both have come in his last four starts. The Flames put up three goals in the first period and held the lead the rest of the way. The 33-year-old netminder sports a still-excellent 23-7-3 record with a 2.82 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 35 contests. Philipp Grubauer is likely to start Saturday versus the Blue Jackets in the Kraken's last game before the bye week and All-Star break.